How Big Bang Theory's Original Penny Actor Dealt With Being Recast

Is there greater television lore than the unaired pilot? These untelevised nuggets are a treasure trove of what-ifs. What if Bob Saget remained absent from "Full House," as he did in the unaired pilot? What if the unaired "Game of Thrones" pilot had shaped Westeros?

For the actors who get left behind, those what-ifs take on a different meaning. The original pilot for "The Big Bang Theory” is a far cry from the series that ultimately premiered in 2007. Most notably, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is absent, and there's a character named Katie, played by Amanda Walsh, in her stead. Audiences didn't take fondly to Katie, who they thought was too abrasive, so the character was scrapped, retooled, and recast.

For Walsh, the fact that the character was totally rehauled made the process much easier than had she just been subbed out with a different actress. "I think it was a huge help that the show wasn't exactly the same as that first pilot," Walsh recalled in "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Series." "The fact that it wasn't immediately picked up and there was such retooling made it an easier pill to swallow."

Walsh also confirmed that she has avoided interviews about "The Big Bang Theory" over the years, not wanting to be misconstrued as petty or bitter. "I didn't want them to say things like, 'Oh, my God! What it must have been like!' or 'You missed this thing!' It really was one week of my life. It was one pilot out of many," she said.