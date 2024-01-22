Why Margot Robbie Took A Break From Acting After Barbie

What is Margot Robbie doing in a post-"Barbie" world? Taking a bit of a break, apparently.

During an extensive interview with Deadline, the producer and actor explained that while her production company LuckyChap Entertainment will keep championing projects in 2024, she may be taking a short vacation from performing. "Everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now," she joked. "I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next, but I hope it's a little while away."

Before that, the outlet asked if she was set to take a breather after the immense success of "Barbie," and Robbie admitted she doesn't really have that luxury, elaborating just how busy her job as a producer keeps her. "Everyone says that. Everyone's like, 'Are you having a break?' And I'm like, 'You do know I'm a producer, right? We don't get a break.'"

Robbie further explained that her work as a producer is basically constant and that she's currently taking the longest break from acting since the onset of COVID-19, revealing that the last time she actually stepped foot on a set as an actor was October 2022, when "Barbie" concluded filming.