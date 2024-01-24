Oliver Stone Apologizes For 'Speaking Ignorantly' About Ryan Gosling's Barbie Role

Oliver Stone is apologizing for derogatory comments he made about Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie." Sort of. He did so in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring a screenshot of a Notes app where he derided Deadline — which he calls a publication he respects — for printing a "sensationalistic, out-of-context statement" about Gerwig's movie while he was in Europe promoting a documentary.

"I was able to see 'Barbie' in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes," Stone continued, giving it the faintest possible amount of praise. "I found the filmmakers' approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly."

Stone added that he's appreciated at least one of Gerwig's previous movies and that he's glad that "Barbie" made a lot of money. "Greta Gerwig's 2017 film 'Lady Bird' was one of my favorites of that year," the director wrote.'"Barbie's' box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire 'Barbie' team good fortune at the Oscars."

While Stone certainly apologized — in that he technically used the word "apologize" to describe what he was doing — it's definitely a measured response to comments that do seem to have some context.