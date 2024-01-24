Oscars 2024 Prove That Women Have To Suffer On-Screen To Win Awards

Movies about the female experience don't typically do particularly well at the Academy Awards, to be utterly frank — one only needs to look at "Barbie" and its lack of nominations for leading actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig to prove that. Not only that, but to win an Oscar, women are forced to suffer greatly on-screen.

A lot of films — and many of the movies nominated for Academy Awards at the 96th ceremony in 2024 — focus on male characters and their triumphs and joys. Certainly, plenty in that particular grouping play with this trope; "American Fiction" tackles the myopic, often bleak view of the Black experience in the United States while also centering characters within the film who lead complicated, happy, and difficult lives with real ups and downs. That said, very nearly every 2024 Best Picture nominee features at least one long-suffering, prominent female character who endures terrible trauma, from "Killers of the Flower Moon" to "Maestro" to "The Holdovers" to "Oppenheimer." (In the case of those four movies, three out of the four devastated women are the wives of the lead character.)

"Past Lives" and "Barbie" are the two outliers, and neither one has a shot of winning Best Picture. Those movies do feature complicated, fascinating female characters who experience emotional journeys, but the endpoint is joy and fulfillment rather than continued misery. The Oscars don't go for things as "simple" as that ... which is why happy, uplifting stories about women just don't win awards at the ceremony.