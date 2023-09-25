Who Is Quinlan Vos: The Star Wars Easter Egg That Means More Than You Think

One of the benefits of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and its related media becoming a reality in the 2000s was the introduction of brand new Jedi to the franchise. Though they are far from major players, the likes of Kit Fisto, Aayla Secura, and even Coleman Trebor, to name a few, have become favorites among fans. The unconventional Quinlan Vos is no exception, proving a standout during his handful of appearances on the animated hit "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and in various pieces of "Star Wars" print media after his Easter egg debut in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."

Vos goes on quite a remarkable journey, to say the least. Serving under the Republic via the Jedi Order during the Clone Wars, he takes on various missions that lead him through the galaxy's criminal underworld. These exploits bring him to Count Dooku's former apprentice, Asajj Ventress, who joins him in an attempt to assassinate Dooku. During this mission, the two develop feelings for one another, but tragedy strikes when Vos' plan to go undercover and expose Dooku's dark side master results in him falling to the dark side himself. Thankfully, his love for Ventress is able to pull him back to the light.

Sadly, Vos' story beyond the execution of the Jedi-killing Order 66 is untold, though we do know a little something about his post-Clone Wars endeavors.