Barbie's Margot Robbie Reveals The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Her Character

Playing the most famous doll of all time was quite a challenge for Margot Robbie ... but luckily, her director, Greta Gerwig, was there to help.

During this season of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Robbie, who starred in the summer blockbuster "Barbie," sat down with "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy and revealed that it was really hard for her to get a handle on her character. "I went to Greta, like, 'Help me. I don't know where to start with this character,'" she admitted to Murphy. "And she's like, 'OK, what are you scared of?' And I was like, 'I don't want her to seem dumb and ditzy, but she's also not meant to know anything. She's meant to be completely naive and ignorant.'"

Robbie then told Murphy something fascinating: Gerwig, who co-wrote the "Barbie" script with her partner Noah Baumbach, had a very specific reference in mind — an episode of NPR's legendary podcast "This American Life," which shares stories from all over the country. Gerwig pointed Robbie toward an episode titled "What Lies Beneath," and that's what helped the Oscar nominee with her process. "And Greta found this episode [...] where it was a woman who can't introspect, who doesn't have the voice in her head that's constantly narrating life the way we all do," Robbie said. "This woman's got a Ph.D. and is extremely smart, but just doesn't have that internal monologue."