Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Sings A Season 5 Song But Only Real Fans Caught It
Throughout its four-and-a-half-season run, "Yellowstone" has become a colossal force in the world of television. If the success of the flagship series doesn't make this clear enough, its countless spin-offs ought to. After all, while Kevin Costner may be the marquee star headlining the show, Taylor Sheridan's neo-western has also made household names out of many of its other stars, like Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes.
However, as far as Grimes goes, he hasn't just appeared in front of the camera in each of the show's 53 episodes but has also had a country music single play during Season 5, Episode 8 ("A Knife and No Coin"). The song, which is titled "No Horse to Ride," aired during the "Yellowstone" mid-season finale, but since Grimes himself isn't shown singing it, many fans likely missed that he was the one behind the track.
The song itself is the kind of traditional country ballad that long-time fans of the genre will no doubt recognize. Though it may not be categorized as the catchy type of country that is more popular today, the single definitely fits the eclectic song choices of a show like "Yellowstone" while also serving as an echo of the finality of the show's last season.
Grimes love for music is an important part of his life
Though Luke Grimes is mainly known for his film and television roles, the actor has released plenty of other songs following the 2022 single. Furthermore, considering the fact that "Yellowstone" is set to come to an end in late 2024, it's possible that the actor and musician could be straddling two horses with his career path.
The performer has already played at the Stagecoach Music Festival, and he wrote on his Instagram that he'll be returning to the festival sometime this year. "Thanks, @stagecoach, for having me back for round two! See you guys again in 2024!" he wrote.
The "Yellowstone" star has yet to release a full album, but he did have an EP drop in late 2023, which was entitled "Pain Pills or Pews." "[Grimes' manager] Matt [Graham] was a fan of what I do on the show, and he heard that I play music and asked me to send him some stuff," the actor told Billboard. "I started sending him a few work tapes of things I had worked on, but we talked about music for two years before I did anything."
It's safe to say that Grimes is in good company on "Yellowstone," a series that has also featured the music of fellow country stars like Ryan Bingham and Lainey Wilson. Whether we'll be hearing more from Grimes when the show returns for its final run remains to be seen, but it sounds like his musical career is off to a good start.