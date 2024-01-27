Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Sings A Season 5 Song But Only Real Fans Caught It

Throughout its four-and-a-half-season run, "Yellowstone" has become a colossal force in the world of television. If the success of the flagship series doesn't make this clear enough, its countless spin-offs ought to. After all, while Kevin Costner may be the marquee star headlining the show, Taylor Sheridan's neo-western has also made household names out of many of its other stars, like Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes.

However, as far as Grimes goes, he hasn't just appeared in front of the camera in each of the show's 53 episodes but has also had a country music single play during Season 5, Episode 8 ("A Knife and No Coin"). The song, which is titled "No Horse to Ride," aired during the "Yellowstone" mid-season finale, but since Grimes himself isn't shown singing it, many fans likely missed that he was the one behind the track.

The song itself is the kind of traditional country ballad that long-time fans of the genre will no doubt recognize. Though it may not be categorized as the catchy type of country that is more popular today, the single definitely fits the eclectic song choices of a show like "Yellowstone" while also serving as an echo of the finality of the show's last season.