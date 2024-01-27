AI Reimagines King Of The Hill's Cast As Roseanne Characters - And It's Perfect
It's the crossover that would have fans saying, "That boy ain't right." TikToker @darkside.ai has brought characters from the animated "King of the Hill" into live action using AI, showcasing what the residents of Arlen would look like if they ever did a crossover episode with "Roseanne." The results are fairly uncanny.
Artificial intelligence has already shown Avengers as Barbie dolls, but now, we get something more down-to-earth. The most impressive aspect is how Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his family, friends, and co-workers look like real people. They still retain characteristics from the cartoon, like Dale (Johnny Hardwick) having an orange hat and a quizzical expression like he's mentally working through another conspiracy. Peggy (Kathy Najimy) is laughing as though she thinks she just said the cleverest thing ever, and Hank looks disappointed and confused, as tends to be his thing.
Other TikTokers seem tickled by the AI creation, wishing they could actually watch a "Roseanne" episode featuring the "King of the Hill" cast. There would be a lot of common ground for a crossover to cover, with both shows emphasizing working-class families. But something tells us there would be a bit of disagreement if Roseanne Connor (Roseanne Barr) and Hank Hill ever discussed Donald Trump.
King of the Hill missed out on a different crossover
To be fair, it would've been pretty tough for "King of the Hill" to make its way to "Roseanne." The two shows aired on different networks, and there was hardly any overlap between them when they had their original runs. "Roseanne" initially spanned nine seasons from 1988 to 1997. Meanwhile, "King of the Hill" debuted in 1997, so the two sitcoms represent different eras. It turns out "King of the Hill" creator Mike Judge had plans for a different crossover when the show was just getting started, but it also didn't come to fruition.
Judge is also responsible for "Beavis and Butt-Head," and he told The Hollywood Reporter how his original plan was for Hank Hill to be related to a character from that series. He said, "At one time, I thought Hank Hill was Tom Anderson's son." Tom Anderson is a neighbor of the immature titular duo who often finds himself inconvenienced by their escapades. He also bears a striking vocal similarity to Hank Hill, but Judge elaborated that since the two cartoons came from different companies, he couldn't make the familial connection happen.
However, "King of the Hill" didn't remain completely secluded from other sitcoms. The main cast made their way to Springfield on the "Simpsons" Season 9 episode "Bart Star." With Hulu picking up a "King of the Hill" revival, perhaps some other crossover could be in the sitcom's future.