AI Reimagines King Of The Hill's Cast As Roseanne Characters - And It's Perfect

It's the crossover that would have fans saying, "That boy ain't right." TikToker @darkside.ai has brought characters from the animated "King of the Hill" into live action using AI, showcasing what the residents of Arlen would look like if they ever did a crossover episode with "Roseanne." The results are fairly uncanny.

Artificial intelligence has already shown Avengers as Barbie dolls, but now, we get something more down-to-earth. The most impressive aspect is how Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his family, friends, and co-workers look like real people. They still retain characteristics from the cartoon, like Dale (Johnny Hardwick) having an orange hat and a quizzical expression like he's mentally working through another conspiracy. Peggy (Kathy Najimy) is laughing as though she thinks she just said the cleverest thing ever, and Hank looks disappointed and confused, as tends to be his thing.

Other TikTokers seem tickled by the AI creation, wishing they could actually watch a "Roseanne" episode featuring the "King of the Hill" cast. There would be a lot of common ground for a crossover to cover, with both shows emphasizing working-class families. But something tells us there would be a bit of disagreement if Roseanne Connor (Roseanne Barr) and Hank Hill ever discussed Donald Trump.