Here's What Barbie's Avengers Would Look Like According To AI

Some film industry analysts have observed that pop culture appears to be at a nexus point between two related but distinct epochs: the era of the superhero movie may be drawing to a close, while the age of the toy movie is only just beginning. That probably isn't strictly accurate, as there have been successful toy-based movies before "Barbie," and there will almost certainly be box office successes in the superhero genre's future. But a video on TikTok is showing how the two entertainment realms might look when combined with one another.

The video comes from the TikTok account @darkside.ai, and it purports to show the "AI Generated Avengers: Barbie Edition." Basically, it's the World's Mightiest Heroes (and two villains) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe if they were made into Barbie-branded toys by Mattel, as imagined by the cursed magic of artificial intelligence — the same magic that previously showed us what Tim Burton's "Avengers: Endgame" would look like.

It's an interesting trip through a lesser-known corner of the multiverse, with all the major "Avengers" heroes and even Thanos himself, sporting a suspiciously Ken-like hairdo, getting some time in the spotlight.