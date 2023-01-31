I'll Tell You What, Hulu Picks Up The King Of The Hill Revival

"King of the Hill" quickly became one of the most beloved animated sitcoms ever after debuting on Fox in 1997. The dry-humored series focuses on the misadventures of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), a suburban Texas homeowner who sells "propane and propane accessories," his family, and his delightfully weird neighbors.

Co-created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, "King of the Hill" finds laughs in Hank's conservative attitude clashing with then-contemporary 1990s social mores. However, the show is also deeply invested in the relationships between the characters, such as Hank's conflict with his more emotionally open son, Bobby (Pamela Adlon), and their neighbor Nancy's (Ashley Gardner) extramarital affair with John Redcorn (Jonathan Joss). The show also featured plenty of famous actor cameos during its run. This unique formula helped the sitcom stay on the air for 13 seasons, finally ending its run in 2009 (via New Jersey Star-Ledger).

However, after years of rumors about a potential revival, major streamer Hulu has picked up new episodes of the series. Ho yeah!