Why Alan Ritchson Finds Reacher's 'Dad TV' Label Weird

The term "Dad TV" is used to describe shows that are primarily watched by men over the age of 30. It encompasses a range of genres, but action is one of the most notable ones, as the dad audience typically enjoys high-octane storytelling. "Reacher" is one series that arguably defines the Dad TV genre, but lead star Alan Ritchson thinks that label is bizarre.

While speaking to GQ, Ritchson argued that "Reacher" is more than just another action series for males. He said that he lets his kids watch the show before noting that it has a diverse audience. "For me, it's not 'Dad TV,' it's 'family TV.' I walk down the street, and little ladies on their walkers are like, 'Reacher... Reacher...' It's such a misnomer to me to qualify this as 'Dad TV.'"

That said, Ritchson admitted that he's also a father who enjoys "Reacher," so maybe it is Dad TV, after all? Fans of the show understand the allure and power of this type of entertainment and probably don't care what label people want to attach to it.