Why Alan Ritchson Finds Reacher's 'Dad TV' Label Weird
The term "Dad TV" is used to describe shows that are primarily watched by men over the age of 30. It encompasses a range of genres, but action is one of the most notable ones, as the dad audience typically enjoys high-octane storytelling. "Reacher" is one series that arguably defines the Dad TV genre, but lead star Alan Ritchson thinks that label is bizarre.
While speaking to GQ, Ritchson argued that "Reacher" is more than just another action series for males. He said that he lets his kids watch the show before noting that it has a diverse audience. "For me, it's not 'Dad TV,' it's 'family TV.' I walk down the street, and little ladies on their walkers are like, 'Reacher... Reacher...' It's such a misnomer to me to qualify this as 'Dad TV.'"
That said, Ritchson admitted that he's also a father who enjoys "Reacher," so maybe it is Dad TV, after all? Fans of the show understand the allure and power of this type of entertainment and probably don't care what label people want to attach to it.
Reacher fans love the simplicity of the show
"Reacher" is pure entertainment, but some fans believe that men love this and other Dad TV shows because they allow them to live out their fantasies. As Redditor u/travio argues, "Even if you have accepted your mundane life, watching a mammoth man kick unrelenting ass lets you vicariously live through the fantasy." Alan Ritchson also relates to his character, so there might be some truth to this statement.
Elsewhere, some viewers, including u/derpferd, enjoy "Reacher" as it has clear-cut heroes and villains, as opposed to the morally gray characters who populate other hit series. "I really enjoy the simplicity of it," they said. "There's something comforting about a show like 'Reacher.'" The Redditor compared the show to "The A-Team," noting that the protagonist has similar traits to the heroes in the classic '80s series.
Meanwhile, u/Bright_Business2307 believes that "Reacher" provides simple thrills as it's a good show about a guy taking the fight to criminals. The wrote that Ritchson comes across as a decent human being in real life, making the series more endearing to fans, adding, "What's not to like?" The audience is there for it, too, as "Reacher" Season 2 scored high on Rotten Tomatoes, showing that people love genre shows of this ilk.