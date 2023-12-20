Reacher Season 2 Audience Surpasses Season 1's In Just 3 Days (Report)
Never underestimate the power of television designed for dads.
Deadline reports that with just three episodes released so far on Amazon Prime Video, "Reacher" Season 2 is already a massive hit. After only being available for three days, the opening episodes "surpassed the entire Season 1 audience by 50%." Also, "Reacher" Season 2 is officially Prime Video's No. 1 streaming property for Prime Video for the whole year. The show was already on solid footing thanks to garnering immense praise from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This is just further icing on the cake.
Exact viewership figures have yet to be released. Nielsen numbers tend to be delayed by roughly a month, so fans must wait until sometime in January before seeing exactly how many people tuned in domestically. But this is good news all around. It'll be interesting to see if "Reacher" can maintain that momentum as the rest of Season 2's episodes get released weekly on Fridays until the season finale on January 19, 2024.
Reacher has already been renewed for Season 3
"Reacher" Season 1 was a big hit for Amazon in its own right when it came out. All eight episodes were released at the same time in February 2022, and it topped the Nielsen charts — the first Amazon Prime Video original TV series to accomplish such a feat. And those numbers are with the whole season releasing simultaneously; Season 2 managed to surpass it with only three. It certainly bodes well as additional episodes come out, with the opportunity for the audience to grow on a weekly release model.
Amazon Prime Video likely knew it had a hit on its hands, as it renewed "Reacher" for Season 3 a couple of weeks before Season 2 debuted. That means fans can enjoy watching Season 2, knowing it isn't going to end on a cliffhanger that doesn't get resolved. And being the most-watched show on Amazon Prime for 2023 suggests there could be even more seasons in store. As of this writing, there are 28 Jack Reacher novels written by Lee Child, so that's a lot of source material to pull from.
"Reacher" Season 2 may not have Officer Roscoe Conkin (Willa Fitzgerald), but it's doing something right. You can check out "Reacher" Season 2 on Prime Video now.