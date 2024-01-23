What Is Kris Jenner's Super Bowl Oreo Commercial Teaser Referencing?

The onslaught of Super Bowl commercials has started, with brands across the world vying for the attention of consumers weeks before the Big Game kicks off. Every year, brands spend a whopping amount of money on Super Bowl commercials, tying down A-list stars and personalities to promote their products. This year, Oreo has brought in media personality and Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner for an intriguing commercial. As of this writing, the full commercial hasn't been released, but Oreo has released an exciting teaser.

In the brief video, Kris Jenner is seen in a kitchen with a packet of Oreos. The business magnate is filling a glass jar with the beloved cookie in a unique manner, stacking one atop another so they can clearly be seen, as opposed to just dumping them. Off-camera, Khloé Kardashian, Jenner's daughter, asks, "How did we get here?" Jenner then looks at the camera, playfully teasings, "Well, to answer that I'd have to go back to the beginning." The commercial might seem oddly cryptic, but the Oreo ad is referencing one of Khloé's most viral moments. Fans of the Kardashians will know that Khloè is obsessed with stacking cookies in the manner seen in the commercial — it's something she's become quite known for and continues to reference to this day.

Back in 2015, the Kardashian family member uploaded a video showing exactly how she stacks Oreos in the aesthetically pleasing manner.