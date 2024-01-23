What Is Kris Jenner's Super Bowl Oreo Commercial Teaser Referencing?
The onslaught of Super Bowl commercials has started, with brands across the world vying for the attention of consumers weeks before the Big Game kicks off. Every year, brands spend a whopping amount of money on Super Bowl commercials, tying down A-list stars and personalities to promote their products. This year, Oreo has brought in media personality and Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner for an intriguing commercial. As of this writing, the full commercial hasn't been released, but Oreo has released an exciting teaser.
In the brief video, Kris Jenner is seen in a kitchen with a packet of Oreos. The business magnate is filling a glass jar with the beloved cookie in a unique manner, stacking one atop another so they can clearly be seen, as opposed to just dumping them. Off-camera, Khloé Kardashian, Jenner's daughter, asks, "How did we get here?" Jenner then looks at the camera, playfully teasings, "Well, to answer that I'd have to go back to the beginning." The commercial might seem oddly cryptic, but the Oreo ad is referencing one of Khloé's most viral moments. Fans of the Kardashians will know that Khloè is obsessed with stacking cookies in the manner seen in the commercial — it's something she's become quite known for and continues to reference to this day.
Back in 2015, the Kardashian family member uploaded a video showing exactly how she stacks Oreos in the aesthetically pleasing manner.
The Kardashian cookie jar trend explained
Khloè Kardashian still stacks her cookies like that to this day. Back in May 2023, the Kardashian took to TikTok to give a walkthrough of her pantry, letting fans know her favorite food products. In the video, various jars can be seen filled with her favorite cookies — all stacked in the manner that she's obsessed with. The Oreo commercial starring both Kris Jenner and Kardashian is a playful way to honor the tradition that the family member has become known for. Those not in the Kardashian-Jenner clan sphere may think "What's the big deal?" but this is a brilliant strategy on Oreo's part to bring in consumers who are fans of the family.
Take to social media platforms like TikTok and you'll find several instances of Kardashian-Jenner fans giving walkthroughs and tutorials on how to stack cookies just like Kardashian. Consider the video below which viral in 2022, showing a fan giving their take on Khloé's cookie ritual.
@gretzieparth
Khloe wasnt fooling around when she said the oreos needed to be double stuffed 🍪💘⚡️ #khloekardashian #khloekardashiancookiejar #oreojar #homeaesthetic #apartmentdecor #fyp
For the Kardashian-Jenner family, cookie-stacking is just one small quirk that's part of their overall brand, and it's a brilliant move on Oreo's part to capitalize on it for their upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Like them or not, the family are trendsetters and cultural tastemakers, with even their minuscule decisions and actions being continually replicated by fans. Because of their consistent influence in the world of fashion, social media, and occasionally film/television, the Kardashian-Jenner family has amassed a vast fortune and following. Consider the ever-strategic Kris Jenner as an example — Business Insider pegged her net worth at $230 million back in 2022. And who knows just how much the family raked in for their Oreo Super Bowl spot.
The full Kardashian-Jenner Oreo Super Bowl commercial airs on February 11 2024.