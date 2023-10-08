A Kardashians Star Refused Yellowstone Because Kris Jenner 'Told Him To Say No'
Kris Jenner's word is law, even when it comes to a potential role in a hit Taylor Sheridan series.
On the premiere of Hulu's original reality series "The Kardashians" — a modern follow-up to the famous family's original show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" — part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, led by matriarch Kris Jenner, headed to Cabo San Lucas for a quick getaway. During dinner one night, Kim Kardashian, proving she's just like us, said she was excited about the new episode of Sheridan's mega-hit drama "Yellowstone." Somehow, this led to a bombshell revelation that Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble was asked to appear in the series, but Jenner told him to turn it down.
"If it wasn't for you, I would be a 'Yellowstone' star," Gamble grumbled, directing his comment to Jenner. Kim, ever the lawyer, asked, "They asked you to be on 'Yellowstone' and you said no?" Jenner shot back: "Correct, because I told him to say no."
Kim pursued the line of questioning, pressing her mother. "Why would you tell him to turn down 'Yellowstone?'" the aspiring attorney and shapewear mogul inquired. At this point, Jenner had to fess up and reveal it was mostly because she felt possessive, saying, "Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship."
At this point, Kim's younger sister and frequent Kardashian pot-stirrer Khloé entered the chat, telling Jenner, "But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it." Jenner was all about this idea: "Oh, that's a hard yes!"
Who is Corey Gamble, and who could he have played on Yellowstone?
Let's get this out of the way — unfortunately for fans who love "The Kardashians" and "Yellowstone" equally, Corey Gamble didn't open up about precisely who he could have played on "Yellowstone." With that out of the way, let's get to the real dirt: Who even is Corey Gamble?
Corey Gamble is, to put it bluntly, a smart man who's hitched his wagon to one of the most powerful women in the reality TV business. Gamble met Kris Jenner in 2014 while they were both attending fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party. The two have been a couple ever since in the wake of Jenner's high-profile divorce from her ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she has two children – supermodel Kendall Jenner and makeup maven Kylie Jenner.
Gamble, for his part, is also a producer and has worked on projects like the 2022 short film "Glitter Ain't Gold" and, well, "The Kardashians." His only acting experience is a brief appearance in the 2022 comedy "2 Minutes of Fame" starring Katt Williams and Jay Pharoah ... and now, the world knows we've been robbed of a future Gamble performance thanks to Jenner's stern and apparently final decree.