A Kardashians Star Refused Yellowstone Because Kris Jenner 'Told Him To Say No'

Kris Jenner's word is law, even when it comes to a potential role in a hit Taylor Sheridan series.

On the premiere of Hulu's original reality series "The Kardashians" — a modern follow-up to the famous family's original show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" — part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, led by matriarch Kris Jenner, headed to Cabo San Lucas for a quick getaway. During dinner one night, Kim Kardashian, proving she's just like us, said she was excited about the new episode of Sheridan's mega-hit drama "Yellowstone." Somehow, this led to a bombshell revelation that Jenner's longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble was asked to appear in the series, but Jenner told him to turn it down.

"If it wasn't for you, I would be a 'Yellowstone' star," Gamble grumbled, directing his comment to Jenner. Kim, ever the lawyer, asked, "They asked you to be on 'Yellowstone' and you said no?" Jenner shot back: "Correct, because I told him to say no."

Kim pursued the line of questioning, pressing her mother. "Why would you tell him to turn down 'Yellowstone?'" the aspiring attorney and shapewear mogul inquired. At this point, Jenner had to fess up and reveal it was mostly because she felt possessive, saying, "Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship."

At this point, Kim's younger sister and frequent Kardashian pot-stirrer Khloé entered the chat, telling Jenner, "But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it." Jenner was all about this idea: "Oh, that's a hard yes!"