How Many Times Does Tom Cruise Die In Edge Of Tomorrow On-Screen?

Back in 2014, Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman unleashed a modern sci-fi classic in the form of "Edge of Tomorrow." Based on the Japanese light novel "All You Need Is Kill," the film focuses on a world at war with aliens. Cruise's hapless William Cage finds himself in the middle of a time loop as he's trying to fight the aliens. Each time he dies, Cage's day is reset, forcing him to find a way out of his never-ending cycle of death.

An immersive and playful picture that riffs on classics like "Groundhog Day," the film stands out as one of Cruise's most fascinating non-franchise offerings. Throughout the nearly two-hour-long film, Cruise dies a number of times, forcing his day to reset. Just how many times does the action maverick die on-screen in "Edge of Tomorrow," though? An infographic by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @george_hatzis from 2015 reveals that Cruise dies a whopping 26 times on-screen in the sci-fi flick.

@george_hatzis

Of course, this doesn't account for the numerous times Cruise's Cage dies off-screen. In the film, Cage enlists the help of all-around badass and war hero Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to help train him for the battle with the aliens. She puts him through the ringer, leading to several deaths that we don't see on-screen. We don't know exactly how many times Cruise dies in "Edge of Tomorrow," but Liman has thrown out a suggestion. "If you love Tom Cruise, you see him giving a genius performance, and if you hate Tom Cruise he dies like 200 times in the movie," Liman said at an event in 2014 attended by The Guardian.