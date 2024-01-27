Behind-The-Scenes Marvel Photo Confirms A Change To One MCU Character's Powers

While Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is already a formidable martial artist, in "Echo" Episode 2, she demonstrates some surprising superpowers that she can manifest through a connection to her Choctaw ancestry. Before the show's release, it was rumored that tattoos on Maya's face would serve as a visual indicator that she is using those powers (with frequent source of Marvel leaks @CanWeGetToast sharing a mock-up of the design on X, formerly known as Twitter, just days before the premiere), but that turned out not to be the case.

Then, just two weeks later, Caitlin Dechelle, who worked as Cox's stunt double on "Echo," shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her personal Instagram account of the two of them in costume on the show's set. Tattoo-like designs virtually identical to the ones in @CanWeGetToast's mock-up are visible on each of their faces, revealing that plans simply changed and that Maya's face tattoos as originally intended were nixed from the series' final cut.