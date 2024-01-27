Why Dakota Johnson Found Shooting Madame Web 'Absolutely Psychotic'

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (or the SSU, for short) is about to expand once again with the release of "Madame Web," which was apparently a very unique experience for star Dakota Johnson. The franchise, which began with "Venom" in 2018 and has continued with films like "Morbius" and the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter," has yet to bring its different pieces together into any kind of cohesive whole, and its relationship to the Tom Holland-led Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies remains somewhat confusing.

It sounds like filming "Madame Web" may have been equally confusing for Johnson, who doesn't have much experience with big action movies. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson explained that her character Cassie Webb's powers made for a complicated shooting schedule. Because Cassie can see into the future, they shot multiple versions of similar scenes with different outcomes — some of which are only used in the film as visions, while others become reality. Keeping track of which take was which was a challenge at times, Johnson said, but helmer S.J. Clarkson — a former director and executive producer on "Jessica Jones" — helped her keep it all straight.

According to Johnson, another complicating factor was all of the CGI that went into the big set-piece scenes. "I've never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there's fake explosions going off, and someone's going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there's an explosion," the star said. "That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!'"