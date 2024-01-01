Superman: Legacy Rumor Teases James Gunn's Supergirl For DC Universe Reboot

All eyes are on James Gunn and his management of Metropolis as "Superman: Legacy" begins to find more footing. However, that's not the only movie in the DC Universe on the horizon, with Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, set to have her own stand-alone film, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," as well. Although the initial expectation was that whoever will be directing the upcoming movie would be casting Kal-El's cousin, a post on r/DCEUleaks reveals that likely won't be the case.

On top of the news that Gunn has cast Nicholas Hoult to play Lex Luthor in "Superman: Legacy," he is rumored to be signing on the Girl of Steel, suggesting that she too may be appearing in David Corenswet's first outing as the new Superman. "Kara Zor-El is being described as humorous with punk rock edginess to her. Overall having a toughness to her due to her witnessing the death of Krypton as a child," reads the post, breaking down what kind of Supergirl we'll meet. Thankfully, she won't be alone, with the scoop also revealing which furry favorite ally will join her on her solo adventure.