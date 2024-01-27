All The Details To Know About Meat The Mushroom From Shark Tank

Going vegan doesn't mean giving up some of your favorite food items. Not only are meat replicants getting tastier and more varied, but they are also significantly healthier. For those who can't imagine their morning without a few slices of bacon, Meat the Mushroom has a healthy alternative to sink your teeth into.

The company's claim to fame is its creation of the vegan bacon product, Shroomacon. As its name implies, Shroomacon is a bacon alternative made using mushrooms. Regular bacon has been linked to several health issues such as heart disease and high blood pressure. Bacon and similar processed meats have even been recognized as a Class I carcinogen by the World Health Organization. In contrast, Shroomacon is made only using sliced mushrooms, natural smoke flavor, olive oil, salt, and black pepper while also being free of soy, gluten, and cholesterol.

As society grows more health-conscious, products such as Shroomacon are gaining popularity. Meat the Mushroom and Shroomacon are about to see a whole new surge of traffic as the company will be appearing on this Friday's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank." But before the sharks get a chance to taste-test Meat the Mushroom's selection, it's time we take our own bite of this business and learn what they're all about.