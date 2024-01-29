Marvel's Kevin Feige Rumored To Have Huge MCU Animation Plans Thanks To Spider-Verse
In 2018, Spidey fans were delivered an incredible treat with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Five years later, its long-awaited sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," proved to be another critical and commercial success. Both films helped kickstart a pop culture juggernaut adored in animation and comic book movie fan circles alike. Thus, folks around the world are eager to see what "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" has in store when it premieres in the coming years. Reportedly, this resounding success hasn't gone unnoticed by Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige, who may take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interesting direction as a result.
Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman recently discussed Feige's supposed fascination with the success of the "Spider-Verse" movies and how he may try to replicate it under the MCU banner. In a Patreon post, Richtman claimed that the longtime leader of Marvel Studios has his sights set on an animated MCU movie. Additionally, he mentions that the Disney+ animated series "What If...?" could be up for a fourth season, though if this is the case, it will indeed be the program's last. Richtman also noted that there are allegedly three more animated MCU projects yet to be announced that will release during the Multiverse Saga.
Of course, none of these claims have been confirmed by Marvel Studios, so it's best to take them with a grain of salt for the time being. Until they're officially announced or shot down, MCU fans can look forward to plenty of announced animated shows set in the sprawling superhero universe.
Plenty of animated media is already on its way to the MCU
Though time will tell if the rumors of Kevin Feige's further interest in expanding the MCU via animation are true, what we do know is that there are already some exciting animated endeavors on the way. First and foremost is the third season of "What If...?", which will feature Sam Wilson. Then there's the "What If...?" spin-off title "Marvel Zombies," where the zombified universe showcased in Season 1's "What If... Zombies!?" takes center stage. The series is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.
Additionally, there are two non-"What If...?" productions on the way. One is the highly-anticipated "X-Men '97," which will continue the story of the beloved '90s program, "X-Men: The Animated Series." "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" — formerly known as "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" — is also in development and will chronicle Peter Parker's early high school life. "X-Men '97" aims to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024, with "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" slated for a debut this year as well.
Animation is alive and well in the MCU, and, should these projects succeed, it stands to reason we'll see the rumors of Feige wanting to do more with the franchise in the medium become reality.