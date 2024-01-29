Marvel's Kevin Feige Rumored To Have Huge MCU Animation Plans Thanks To Spider-Verse

In 2018, Spidey fans were delivered an incredible treat with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Five years later, its long-awaited sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," proved to be another critical and commercial success. Both films helped kickstart a pop culture juggernaut adored in animation and comic book movie fan circles alike. Thus, folks around the world are eager to see what "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" has in store when it premieres in the coming years. Reportedly, this resounding success hasn't gone unnoticed by Marvel Studios figurehead Kevin Feige, who may take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interesting direction as a result.

Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman recently discussed Feige's supposed fascination with the success of the "Spider-Verse" movies and how he may try to replicate it under the MCU banner. In a Patreon post, Richtman claimed that the longtime leader of Marvel Studios has his sights set on an animated MCU movie. Additionally, he mentions that the Disney+ animated series "What If...?" could be up for a fourth season, though if this is the case, it will indeed be the program's last. Richtman also noted that there are allegedly three more animated MCU projects yet to be announced that will release during the Multiverse Saga.

Of course, none of these claims have been confirmed by Marvel Studios, so it's best to take them with a grain of salt for the time being. Until they're officially announced or shot down, MCU fans can look forward to plenty of announced animated shows set in the sprawling superhero universe.