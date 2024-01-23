What If...? Season 3 First Images Reveal A Marvel Character Season 2 Couldn't Use

Marvel fans can finally rest easy knowing they'll probably see Sam Wilson again before "Captain America: Brave New World" comes out on February 14, 2025. Marvel Studios just released a few still images from the upcoming "What If...?" Season 3, and Cap is there in full regalia, along with a couple of allies.

It looks like Captain America is in some kind of S.H.I.E.L.D. facility besides Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) dressed in her Spectrum suit. Plus, it seems Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) got a haircut, as that's presumably him on Sam's other side. You can slightly see his metal arm on his left side. Most importantly, Sam is back after his last substantial appearance was in 2021's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

The team behind "What If...?" previously clarified on why they hadn't used Sam Wilson in the animated anthology series yet. It basically came down to conflicting schedules, as they worked on "What If...?" at the same time as "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and they didn't want to introduce Sam as Captain America before the live-action series had a chance to show him off. He's here now, and fans are sounding off on their enthusiasm, like @ResonantJustice: "FINALLY SAM WILSON GETS TO BE PART OF THE FUN!!!" And that's not the only exciting thing to come on "What If...?"