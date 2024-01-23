Who Are The Mech Avengers In What If...? Season 3? Marvel Comics May Give Us A Clue

Marvel Studios is sharing an all-new look at "What If..?" Season 3 on Disney+, and comic book fans may recognize one of the teased storylines. In multiple stills shared about future episodes of the animated series featuring different Marvel situations, variants, realities, and timelines, one shows off Captain America and Sam Wilson in giant mechs. These mechs might be a direct riff on the popular "Avengers: Mech Strike" series.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the official "What If...?" account gave viewers a glimpse at what's coming next in the series. "From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time...space...reality. We're excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we'll explore together in Season 3 of What If...?," read the tweet. Accompanying the text was four images. Among them were Wilson's Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and Monica Rambeau at S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters. Others featured Bucky and Steve Rogers — the latter in the Red Guardian costume — looking through a broken window, with a third still potentially being from the same episode, with Red Guardian being lifted into the air by Giant-Man.

However, the most exciting tease is the meched-out Avengers seen in snowy terrain. If the show is basing the "What If...?" episode around the "Avengers: Mech Strike" series, fans are in for a lot of fun.