What If...? Season 3 Clip Teases A Marvel Villain Team-Up You Never Knew You Wanted

There was a two-year break between the first two seasons of Marvel's "What If...?" However, it seems like the show isn't wasting any time giving fans more Multiversal adventures, as a clip from Season 3 has just landed ahead of the Season 2 finale.

Discussing Film posted the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, and it seems like the episode in question might be "What If... Bucky Barnes and Red Guardian Pulled a Thelma and Louise?" That probably isn't the title, but it does show the two Russian agents evading capture from American authorities, spearheaded by Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne). Initially, the two try to sweet-talk their way out of any trouble, but it isn't long before the jig is up. A cool car chase ensues, with Bucky shooting at adversaries while Red Guardian drives.

It's a solid concept, especially considering the potential between a Bucky and Red Guardian team-up. Russian references run aplenty, and their polar opposite personalities make them a delightful odd couple. Considering the positive critical reception to "What If...?" Season 2, it seems like the animated anthology series is staying on the right track.