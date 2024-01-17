Chicago Fire Showrunner On Season 12's Exciting Returns, Big Changes & The Loss That Made Everyone Cry - Exclusive

This interview has been edited for clarity.

The big news heading into Season 12 is that Severide is back. What was it like writing around his temporary exit, and were you ever worried you might have to write him off permanently?

You never know. That was always a question, but he's such a part of the show and such a heart of the show that we always felt that Severide would be back. We were so excited to have him back and to be able to write for him again.

It's no secret that the series will be losing two beloved characters this season, Gallo and Brett. What can we expect from their departures, and how do you fill that void once they're gone?

Well, we have people leaving, but we have people coming in too, and that kind of shake up is always fun and good for the characters and the show. For Brett, it'll be sad to see her go, but we have her for a chunk of this season — and knowing that her time is limited, the character really throws herself into the job, and she has some exciting saves and action. She takes some big risks this season, one of which may be a little too big and might create some serious wrenches in the plans that she's got going. We'll see.

She now has a kid, and your mindset changes at that point. Does that have anything to do with her leaving?

I can say that we definitely show that challenge to be a working mom. She's trying to make it all happen, but she's got childcare issues, she's got balancing work-life issues ... She's dealing with all of that in the early part of the season.

With her leaving, it feels like Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) is exiting the show again too, as she was a big connection between him and Firehouse 51 since he left. Should fans be worried that means there will be fewer Casey cameos in the future?

There's a theme this year of change and evolution, but there's something that Boden says in the premiere, which is: "Once you're a part of 51, you're always a part of 51." We love Matt Casey — we love Jesse — and we will definitely see him this season. He's always welcome to come back to the show.

Assuming Brett and Casey get married, maybe we'll see some Portland action, or they'll come back to Chicago for a wedding at some point?

We'll see Chicago action, and we'll see those two together. But there are plans in place that go awry. Things don't go exactly how anyone thinks it's going to go, as you know how it goes on "Chicago Fire."