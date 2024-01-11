Why Marvel's What If... Season 2 Wasn't Allowed To Use Sam Wilson's Captain America

Marvel's "What If...?" series on Disney+ is a chance to explore numerous variations of famous characters throughout the multiverse, which makes it a bit weird that one prominent character is missing in action. Why doesn't Sam Wilson as Captain America appear on "What If...?" Season 2? The question's particularly intriguing considering how much attention Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) receives on the show.

The team behind "What If..." appeared on the "Phase Zero" podcast to discuss Season 2 and why Sam Wilson's Captain America is conspicuously absent. It all comes down to animation requiring so much more time than live-action projects. Writer and producer A.C. Bradley explained, "We were writing Season 2 as 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' paused shooting, and the scripts were being rewritten because of other things. We don't know when anything is airing. So we couldn't touch it because we're not allowed to introduce [him]."

It would have been odd and taken some of the wind out of the sails of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" if Sam Wilson appeared first as Captain America in "What If...?" before his own show. Phase 4 overall was addressed sparingly in "What If...?" Season 2, with minimal references to things like "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." For Season 3 and beyond, Sam Wilson could have a larger role — and maybe even team up with Captain Carter at some point.