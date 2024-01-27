Why The Vampire Diaries Star Ian Somerhalder Said Goodbye To Hollywood
Ian Somerhalder sunk his fangs into fans' hearts playing Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries." However, he's shied away from the spotlight for years, not even appearing in a TikTok alongside his "Vampire Diaries" co-stars. Where is he these days?
It turns out that the actor left the Hollywood lifestyle behind to spend time on a farm with his wife, Nikki Reed, and their two children. Somerhalder's not entirely out of moviemaking, as he's an executive producer for the documentary "Common Ground." E! News had the chance to catch up with him for a screening and hear his thoughts on why acting is no longer appealing. "I love what I did for a really long time. I don't miss any of it," he said. "I love making films. I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run."
While it sounds like Somerhalder enjoyed his time in the limelight, he's not itching to get back in front of the camera. Understandably, a reunion wouldn't be too enticing after 171 episodes of "The Vampire Diaries." And it sounds like there's plenty for the couple to look forward to, as Somerhalder mentioned their family is currently in its 2.0 version, which is "about to be 3.0 version."
Ian Somerhalder went from Vampire Diaries to regenerative agriculture
Ian Somerhalder's last acting project was Netflix's "V-Wars" in 2019, which was canceled after one season. Shortly after that, he was part of the 2020 documentary "Kiss the Ground," which aims to show how farming can become more sustainable if society steps away from industrial practices that cause environmental degradation. "Common Ground" is a follow-up also focusing on "regenerative agriculture." Somerhalder is one of several superstars who appear; the cast includes the likes of Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, and Rosario Dawson (among others).
It doesn't sound like Somerhalder or Nikki Reed have plans to get back into acting. The latter, whose previous acting gig was also "V-Wars," told E! News, "It's a beautiful thing to see what's happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from." It appears staying down-to-earth and focusing on their kids is the greater priority at the moment. "It's become a way of living so much simpler," Reed added.
Of course, that doesn't mean the pair will avoid appearing on camera. Reed uploaded her first TikTok on January 18, featuring Somerhalder, which includes clips from the couple's respective vampire roles in "Twilight" and "The Vampire Diaries." Somerhalder even commented on the video, "You are my Roman Empire!!!!!" They may live on a farm, but they're still staying up-to-date on memes.