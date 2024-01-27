Why The Vampire Diaries Star Ian Somerhalder Said Goodbye To Hollywood

Ian Somerhalder sunk his fangs into fans' hearts playing Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries." However, he's shied away from the spotlight for years, not even appearing in a TikTok alongside his "Vampire Diaries" co-stars. Where is he these days?

It turns out that the actor left the Hollywood lifestyle behind to spend time on a farm with his wife, Nikki Reed, and their two children. Somerhalder's not entirely out of moviemaking, as he's an executive producer for the documentary "Common Ground." E! News had the chance to catch up with him for a screening and hear his thoughts on why acting is no longer appealing. "I love what I did for a really long time. I don't miss any of it," he said. "I love making films. I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run."

While it sounds like Somerhalder enjoyed his time in the limelight, he's not itching to get back in front of the camera. Understandably, a reunion wouldn't be too enticing after 171 episodes of "The Vampire Diaries." And it sounds like there's plenty for the couple to look forward to, as Somerhalder mentioned their family is currently in its 2.0 version, which is "about to be 3.0 version."