The Vampire Diaries Cast Members May Have Teased A Reunion - But One Star Is Missing

It seems like every TV series is getting a revival these days, from "Frasier" to "Futurama." Now, a TikTok has gotten fans thinking something with "The Vampire Diaries" might be in the works, even if not every cast member can make it back.

The supernatural series, which ran for eight seasons on The CW, is back in the zeitgeist thanks to a TikTok uploaded by series star Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert. She kicks off the video by winking at the camera and putting her finger toward her mouth, almost as though she's keeping a secret. She then "passes the iPhone" to various other "Vampire Diaries" stars, such as Paul Wesley and Kat Graham. It could simply be the former co-stars having a bit of fun, but a lot of fans want to know if there's any deeper meaning to the video, such as whether a "Vampire Diaries" reboot is in the works.

If that is the case, then it makes the absence of Ian Somerhalder a bit disappointing. He played vampire Damon Salvatore, who had an on-again, off-again romance with Elena in the original run. Wesley played Damon's brother, Stefan, and he shows up in the video, so why isn't Somerhalder there? If the video is, in fact, teasing a reunion, it could indicate Somerhalder won't be involved. Then again, maybe he couldn't be around for the TikTok. Either way, the 30-second video has fans positively salivating at the thought of more "Vampire Diaries."