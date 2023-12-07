The Vampire Diaries Cast Members May Have Teased A Reunion - But One Star Is Missing
It seems like every TV series is getting a revival these days, from "Frasier" to "Futurama." Now, a TikTok has gotten fans thinking something with "The Vampire Diaries" might be in the works, even if not every cast member can make it back.
The supernatural series, which ran for eight seasons on The CW, is back in the zeitgeist thanks to a TikTok uploaded by series star Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert. She kicks off the video by winking at the camera and putting her finger toward her mouth, almost as though she's keeping a secret. She then "passes the iPhone" to various other "Vampire Diaries" stars, such as Paul Wesley and Kat Graham. It could simply be the former co-stars having a bit of fun, but a lot of fans want to know if there's any deeper meaning to the video, such as whether a "Vampire Diaries" reboot is in the works.
If that is the case, then it makes the absence of Ian Somerhalder a bit disappointing. He played vampire Damon Salvatore, who had an on-again, off-again romance with Elena in the original run. Wesley played Damon's brother, Stefan, and he shows up in the video, so why isn't Somerhalder there? If the video is, in fact, teasing a reunion, it could indicate Somerhalder won't be involved. Then again, maybe he couldn't be around for the TikTok. Either way, the 30-second video has fans positively salivating at the thought of more "Vampire Diaries."
Ian Somerhalder has voiced not wanting to do a Vampire Diaries revival in the past
To be clear, there's no concrete confirmation a "Vampire Diaries" reboot is in the works. However, a revival would probably go over pretty well because the franchise still has a massive fanbase. "The Vampire Diaries" was so popular, in fact, it managed to launch a couple of spin-offs, namely "The Originals" and "Legacies." However, getting the original cast together would be a whole new beast entirely, even if Ian Somerhalder doesn't want to get involved.
The idea of a reboot has been floating around for a while, and Somerhalder actually stated how he wouldn't want one to happen when talking on "Andy Cohen Live" in 2021. He joked about where his character would be all this time later, "I have not heard anything about a Season 9 ... I mean, like, what would happen? Stefan and Damon ... Damon has, like, gray hair and ... they have canes?" However, he did express some appreciation that the show has remained relevant all this time later, saying, "Listen, it ran a great course, and now, it's still living. That's what's so amazing. It's still living."
Ian Somerhalder has kept busy since "The Vampire Diaries" ended. He's continued to act, including a main role in 2019's "V Wars." He's also been focused on environmental causes, and he even launched a line of whiskey called Brother's Bond with his "Vampire Diaries" co-star Paul Wesley. But you never know; Somerhalder may end up changing his tune and finding time in his schedule if another season of "The Vampire Diaries" gets greenlit and the right idea comes together.