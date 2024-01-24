Marvel Theory: Thanos Secretly Saved The MCU From A Much Worse Villain

Remember all of that knowledge that Thanos claims to be cursed with during his Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 3 tussle with the Avengers? What if one piece of that burdensome data in his mental library had to do with a past run-in with one of the biggest baddies in all of Marvel? What if Thanos met Galactus before he erased half of life in the universe?

One elaborate fan theory posited this very thing not long before "Avengers: Endgame" came out, and even after the movie's release, it still makes a lot of sense. Redditor jlefrench kicks off the bold theory by stating, "So what if Thanos has been right this whole time, what if we he was doing this to protect the universe? What if he isn't crazy?"

From there, the Redditor, who openly claims not to be a "scienc-y" person, embarks on an epic retelling of Thanos' on-screen origin story, specifically honing in on the demise of his home world, Titan. By the time we see it in "Avengers: Infinity War," Titan is an abandoned planet. It has no signs of life, and its gravity is off-kilter. The theory posits that this utterly epic destruction isn't the result of global warming, overpopulation, or even war. It's a destruction that even wows the Guardians of the Galaxy (who have seen some pretty bad stuff). One natural explanation could be Galactus.

"Galactus is a being who goes to planets and sucks out the biospheric energy of the planet," the Redditor explains. "That means, all life 'energy' on the planet. What happened on Titan? It is completely sucked dry of all life, and is just a desolate rock. I'm sure Starlord has seen planets that were embroiled in war before and he is still shocked by Titan's condition."