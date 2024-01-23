Warner Bros. Rejected One Batman Idea From Zack Snyder For Being 'Too Creepy' (Report)
James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy rebooting the DC Universe. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — the last release of the old DC Extended Universe — is out in the world. In other words, even the last aftershocks of the days when Zack Snyder held the reins of DC's most important movies are well and truly behind. However, the discussion about his tenure is still very much alive. Now, details about some of his stranger DCEU ideas have surfaced.
According to Variety, Snyder had a particular idea about Batman (Ben Affleck) that Warner Bros. and DC Studios higher-ups shot down because it was far too creepy. The filmmaker envisioned Batman's relationship with Superman's (Henry Cavill) love interest, Lois Lane (Amy Adams), in "Justice League" and beyond developing in a way fans might not have expected. Snyder planned for Batman and Lois to have a child, with her and Superman ultimately raising the kid after Batman's death in a sequel. This storyline would undoubtedly have added to the already abundant confusing moments in Snyder's "Justice League."
Snyder's vision didn't always go unchallenged
The relationship between Zack Snyder and studio executives wasn't always easy, as the director has been open about Warner Bros. feeling "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is way too gritty. Nevertheless, Snyder realized his vision of DC's most famous superheroes and even got to make a four-hour "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League." Because of this, it might be easy to assume that he enjoyed vast creative control during his time with the franchise. Be that as it may, this Batman story proves the studio kept an eye on the filmmaker and wasn't afraid to get involved.
Aside from nixing Snyder's Batman-Lois Lane pregnancy storyline, Warner Bros. and DC Studios opposed another controversial concept. The DCEU Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is characterized as a fearlessly determined yet genuinely kind figure. She's a tried and true hero who occasionally struggles with believing in humanity but still defends it. However, Snyder's original plans involved a far more ruthless Diana, with a penchant for decapitating enemies and showing off their heads. Looking at the version of the character that ended up on the big screen, it's pretty clear what the executives thought of the idea.