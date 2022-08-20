The Recent Co-Star Who May Be Reuniting With Margot Robbie In Ocean's Eleven Reboot

Given everything we know about "Barbie" so far, it certainly seems that viewers will be in for a treat. Helmed by "Ladybird" and "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling has made some bold statements about the film. A feminist take on the fashion doll, the actor stated that it may be the best script that he's ever read. And judging from the latest buzz around the new "Ocean's Eleven," it seems like he likely enjoyed working with Margot Robbie, as Gosling is reportedly circling a role in the upcoming take on the crime caper classic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be an offshoot of the originals and set in Europe. Both Robbie and Gosling have appeared in their fair share of period pieces, and it's hard to deny that they've each proven themselves to have the kind of swagger and style required to lead a film of that caliber. As of the time of writing, it appears as though this new "Ocean's Eleven" project is still in the early stages of development and has not yet been officially greenlit, but this seems like a no-brainer. Robbie and Gosling are both actors in high demand at the moment and depending on how well "Barbie" does, viewers may be clamoring to see more of them together in the future.