Is Starkiller A Clone Of Anakin Skywalker? Galen Marek's Star Wars Story Explained

Starkiller (Sam Witwer) — real name Galen Marek — is introduced to "Star Wars" fans in the 2008 video game "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed." The character is taken as a child by Darth Vader (Matt Sloan) and trained as his secret Sith apprentice. However, his destiny is to become a great Jedi like his parents, Kento (Tom Kane) and Mallie Marek, eventually doing so behind Vader's back. His story culminates in a grand duel aboard the Death Star, where he defeats Vader and takes Darth Sidious (also Witwer) to his limit before sacrificing himself to save his allies.

While this may seem like the end of his story, it continues in an intriguing way. Contrary to the belief of some, Vader's attempt to manufacture a new apprentice for himself after Starkiller's death doesn't involve the use of Anakin Skywalker's DNA. Rather, as revealed in "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2," he simply clones Starkiller himself. Known as Subject 1138, this Starkiller replica looks, sounds, and acts like the original, in addition to having all of the same abilities. He also has all of the original's memories, hence why he swiftly escapes Vader's grasp and departs Kamino to seek out his friends.

It's unknown what becomes of the cloned Starkiller beyond this game, though Witwer himself has shared one key detail about his proposed future.