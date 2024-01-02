Starkiller: 5 Ways Galen Marek Can Return To Star Wars Canon

"Star Wars" has maintained a presence in the gaming world for decades, offering players such beloved titles as "Star Wars: Battlefront," "LEGO Star Wars," and "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," to name a few. Among these revered hits is "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," which is basically what you'd get if you injected "Star Wars" with the core game mechanics of "God of War." It's a hack-and-slash, button-mashing good time for anyone curious about what it would be like to use over-the-top Force abilities against all kinds of enemies.

Of course, there's more to "The Force Unleashed" and its less-adored sequel, "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II," than exaggerated gameplay. The story focuses on Darth Vader's (Matt Sloan) secret apprentice, Galen Marek (Sam Witwer), better known as Starkiller. Marek evolves in the first game from a rageful Sith to a compassionate Jedi, falling in love with pilot Juno Eclipse (Nathalie Cox), founding the Rebel Alliance, and even pushing Vader and Emperor Palpatine (Witwer) to their limits. Unfortunately, this tale and that of the sequel, where Starkiller is cloned and returns to battle the Empire, are not part of the current "Star Wars" canon. Thus, Starkiller isn't either.

However, that's not to say that the overpowered and immensely popular Force user can't make his way into the canon someday. Here are five ways the Lucasfilm team could make it happen within the current canon framework.