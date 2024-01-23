Jackass Stunts The Cast Refused To Film

"Jackass" is a stunt franchise so wild, so dangerous, and so popular that it has stood the test of time. All programs within the "Jackass" cinematic universe seem designed to defy death, physics, and common sense itself. Since its 2000 debut, multiple "Jackass" TV shows and movies have been made, countless injuries have been sustained, and times have been changing — and so have the Jackasses themselves.

Johnny Knoxville, the sparkliest star in the "Jackass" skies, even swore off serious stunts after he suffered a severe brain injury during the filming of "Jackass Forever." In 2023, Knoxville told Fortune, "I can do little stunts where if I, you know, break a hand or an ankle or whatever, no one cares about that. I just can't — no more concussions for me."

Still, It took Knoxville 23 years of "Jackass" to swear off concussions. In the meantime, he and most of his fellow stunt cast spent years finding very few stunts too stupid or life-threatening to attempt. Knoxville has admitted to Entertainment Weekly that "At the end of the 'Jackass' TV show, I think, we lost all our insurance. So that wasn't great." Considering the stunts the "Jackass" crew willingly lost their insurance for, which ones did they actually turn down? Put on the nearest safety harness (or don't) and read on for "Jackass" stunts the cast refused to film.