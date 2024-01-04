The First Stunt The Jackass Cast Turned Down Involved A Bounce House

The "Jackass" cast nary encounters a stunt that they'll outright refuse. That has been the case since 2000, when Johnny Knoxville and his fellow agents of chaos graced television sets for the first time. Poop jokes and amateur bull-fighting turned out to be a cash cow, and "Jackass" has since grown into a beloved franchise of feature films, specials, and spin-offs.

For over 20 years, the "Jackass" cast has been injuring and humiliating themselves silly in such inspired stunts as "BMX Joust" and "Alligator Tightrope." Knoxville alone has endured 16 or 17 concussions — he isn't entirely sure — and a run-in with a bull in "Jackass Forever" caused him to sustain brain damage. According to Steve-O, the gang unanimously drew the line at a downhill bounce house. In a video on his YouTube channel, Steve-O recalled traveling to Northern California to shoot stunts in the snow for 2010's "Jackass 3D."

"They had a big bounce house on a ski slope headed for this, like, Olympic ski jump, and the idea was to have the whole cast in it," said Steve-O. "Even though we hated the idea of our heads clashing together in the bounce house, we probably still would have done it," he continued. Indeed, plenty of "Jackass" stunts have packed the performers into ill-advised modes of transit like shopping carts and urban kayaks. The bounce house was nixed because of the massive generator attached to the back, which kept it inflated.