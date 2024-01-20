5 TV Shows Or Movies You May Know The Carshield Commercial Actors From
Carshield, a company that helps customers alleviate the cost of vehicle repairs, points out just how life-disrupting those repairs can be in one of their latest commercials. Two actors approach a vehicle's steaming engine as if it's a dead body in what is clearly a play on post-mortem scenes in crime procedurals. The two actors discuss how the car failed, before diving deep into how Carshield could have helped the vehicle owner deal with the costly repairs that are coming.
It's a tongue-in-cheek and self-aware commercial that plays on the audience knowing who the actors are. The performers in the Carshield commercial are Ice-T and Vivica A. Fox, who have lent their talents to dozens of well-known projects over the years. Ice-T and Fox have teamed up with Carshield for several commercials, making them recurring staples for the company.
Of course, Ice-T and Fox have both been working consistently on the big and small screen since the '90s, standing out as two of the more recognizable performers of their generation. For those unaware of their resumes, here are five projects that you may not know the Carshield actors have appeared in.
Ice-T plays a long-serving detective on Law and Order: SVU
Ice-T originally rose to prominence in the 1990s as a hip hop artist, while also making his way into movies and TV and landing his best-known gig in 2000. That year, the multi-talented artist made his debut as Fin Tutuola in Season 2 of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." Ice-T continues to play the character to this day, having appeared in over 400 episodes. Despite being a hip hop legend and an actor with several other roles under his belt, many fans only know Ice-T as the beloved Fin, making him a key player who also appears in other shows within the larger "Law and Order" universe.
It's interesting that the Carshield actor is mostly known for his "SVU" gig considering it wasn't meant to be more than a guest appearance. Speaking with People about the show's enduring, two-decade-plus legacy, Ice-T discussed how a small performance turned into a major stretch of his life, revealing that he initially signed on to appear in a handful of episodes in Season 2. "'SVU' was a four-episode stint that ended up 25 years," he recalled.
Now Ice-T is grateful for the role and legacy of Fin. "I kind of hit the jackpot but I did not know that when I got on the show," he said, also noting the impact the NBC series has had on fans. As of this writing, Ice-T is the longest-running male actor on television, a distinction that many performers only dream of having.
Vivica A. Fox was a Deadly Viper in Kill Bill 1 and 2
Over the decades, Vivica A. Fox has proven her talents as a diverse performer, able to effortlessly step into any role. With a career spanning multiple decades, Fox has appeared in several genre-defining productions, but perhaps there's none more notable than Quentin Tarantino's gruesome "Kill Bill" films. Released in 2003 and 2004, respectively, the "Kill Bill" films feature Uma Thurman as the Bride, an assassin who goes after her former colleague, lover, and boss, Bill (David Carradine). Fox plays the assassin Copperhead, who is now trying to live her life as an everyday suburban mom. Unfortunately, Fox's character doesn't make it out alive, but she sure does try to fight her way out of the situation.
Copperhead is one of the more memorable roles in Fox's filmography, and to this day, Fox (like the rest of the cast) is still associated with her "Kill Bill" character. In 2023, Fox made a cameo appearance in SZA's music video for "Kill Bill," a track and video that pays homage to Tarantino's uber-violent flick. In fact, Fox hopes that the film's legacy continues in the form of a long-speculated threequel. Fox expressed interest in early 2023 in returning to the franchise, saying that she's waiting to see what happens next in "Vol. 3" — if it ever happens.
Fox also starred in the Independence Day films
While "Independence Day" is largely remembered for its cartoonish (but brilliant) action sequences and alien invasion narrative, the 1996 flick also served as one of Vivica A. Fox's earliest blockbuster roles. In the Roland Emmerich-directed sci-fi flick, Fox plays Jasmine Dubrow, the girlfriend to Will Smith's fighter pilot Steven Hiller. Jasmine appears throughout the film, helping save countless individuals, including the First Lady (Mary McDonnell). As the film wraps up, Fox's Jasmine ends up marrying Smith's character, cementing their love for one another.
"Independence Day" emerged as a box office juggernaut and is one of Fox's most profitable films to date, having grossed over $800 million — a whopping sum for 1996. Fox returned 20 years later for the film's long-gestating sequel "Independence Day: Resurgence," alongside several other original cast members. Unlike its inventive predecessor, the 2016 film was maligned by critics and boasts a disappointing 29% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Following the film's release, Fox revealed that she was also let down by the sequel. "I just didn't feel like it was good and lived up to the first one," Fox admitted to The AV Club. For Fox, the film failed, in part, because Smith didn't show up. "We got most of the original cast but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of 'Independence Day 2' was that we missed that Will Smith wasn't there," Fox said, adding that she knew the sequel was a dud at its premiere.
Ice-T teamed up with Keanu Reeves for a cyberpunk classic
Ice-T's career as an actor is sort of fascinating, as he frequently appears either as a parody of himself or his iconic "Law and Order" character. From "30 Rock" to "Chicago P.D.," Ice-T continues to have his resume dominated by the role that made him a sensation. These days, it's hard to find Ice-T stepping outside of the niche and character that he's found himself in. But take a trip back to 1995, before he was Fin from "Law and Order," and you'll find Ice-T as J-Bone in the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi flick "Johnny Mnemonic."
An underrated gem that is worth investigating for Ice-T's performance alone, the film follows the titular character (Reeves) who goes on a courier mission gone awry. A cyberpunk flick set in the year 2021, the film has it all: tech plagues, hacking, and Ice-T as the leader of a chaotic anti-establishment group who teams up with Mnemonic. It's a goofy film — one that failed to make a profit at the box office but has since become a cult classic.
It's also a reminder of how much raw talent Ice-T has as an actor. The film is a fascinating time capsule, showing Ice-T early in his career, going toe-to-toe with Reeves, before he became a household name thanks to "Law and Order."
Vivica A. Fox played a key role on Empire
Vivica A. Fox has appeared in dozens of television shows throughout the year, both in a guest and recurring capacity. Fans might remember Fox from her brief appearance in the Will Smith-starring "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" or as a main cast member in the medical series "City of Angels." More recently, she's appeared in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Empire," the latter of which has become one of the most beloved series she's been a part of.
Fox played Candace Mason on the show, sister of Taraji P. Henson's Cookie. Fox appeared as Candace for several seasons, becoming an important part of the "Empire" saga, which ran on the Fox network from 2015 to 2020. For the actor, landing the role of Candace was serendipitous, as she got the gig after appearing on "Celebrity Apprentice." Fox opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how series creator Lee Daniels saw her on the reality series and quickly became eager to cast her. "Lee Daniels was watching me on 'Celebrity Apprentice' and after I had that epic boardroom showdown, he gave me a call," Fox recounted. "He was like, 'Baby, I'm going to figure out some kind of way to get you on 'Empire.'"
It's fascinating how both Fox and Ice-T continue to be prolific decades after they made their debuts, proving that talent never has an expiration date.