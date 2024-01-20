Why The Persil ProClean Commercial Actor Looks So Familiar To Blue Bloods Fans
No one wants stains on their clothes, and a new commercial from Persil promotes a product that can get any troublesome marks out easily. The ad also throws in some fun with the messaging by having a James Bond-esque figure enter a dinner party to announce that there's a stain operative among them, which turns out to be a messy baby. However, those who watch "Blue Bloods" may be too distracted to pay attention to any of the party guests as they try to figure out where they've seen "The Professional" before.
The Persil ProClean commercial actor is Peter Hermann, known for his recurring role on "Blue Bloods" as Jack Boyle, ex-husband to Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). The rest of the Reagan family always give him a chilly reception, as demonstrated in the best family dinner scene of Season 11, when Jack comes over, tries to make nice, but gets shunned at every turn. Hermann made his "Blue Bloods" debut on Season 3's "Old Wounds" and continues showing up periodically, with a substantially larger role in Season 13, when he appeared in six episodes. A lot of "Blue Bloods" fans are fed up with the Reagans' treatment of Jack, so they may be pleased to see him get a little more respect in the Persil ad.
Could Peter Hermann return to Blue Bloods?
Aside from the Persil commercial and a gig on "Blue Bloods," Peter Hermann has kept plenty busy. He played Charles Brooks on seven seasons of "Younger," and has a recurring role on another procedural — "Law and Order: SVU" — portraying Defense Attorney Trevor Langan. Fun fact: Hermann is actually married to "SVU" lead Mariska Hargitay.
Seeing Hermann in a new ad may lead some to wonder what his next acting job is going to be, since "Younger" ended in 2021. It would make the most sense for him to go back to "Blue Bloods" for its final season, especially considering his expanded capacity on Season 13. He seems to be on decent terms with Erin, even wishing her luck on her District Attorney candidacy, although she eventually opts against running. There's even a chance that they could reconcile in Season 14: the rest of the Reagans may not be happy about that, but perhaps they'll come around on Jack before the series closes out.
Then again, it's nice to see Erin not necessarily needing a man in her life. In a 2021 Glamour interview, Bridget Moynahan explained, "She was introduced on the show as a single, newly divorced, single parent. And I felt like there's some strength and relatability in that for a lot of people." Still, a Jack Boyle return in some capacity wouldn't be completely out of left field. Even if he does come back, he probably won't be dressed as fancily as in the Persil commercial.