Why The Persil ProClean Commercial Actor Looks So Familiar To Blue Bloods Fans

Aside from the Persil commercial and a gig on "Blue Bloods," Peter Hermann has kept plenty busy. He played Charles Brooks on seven seasons of "Younger," and has a recurring role on another procedural — "Law and Order: SVU" — portraying Defense Attorney Trevor Langan. Fun fact: Hermann is actually married to "SVU" lead Mariska Hargitay.

Seeing Hermann in a new ad may lead some to wonder what his next acting job is going to be, since "Younger" ended in 2021. It would make the most sense for him to go back to "Blue Bloods" for its final season, especially considering his expanded capacity on Season 13. He seems to be on decent terms with Erin, even wishing her luck on her District Attorney candidacy, although she eventually opts against running. There's even a chance that they could reconcile in Season 14: the rest of the Reagans may not be happy about that, but perhaps they'll come around on Jack before the series closes out.

Then again, it's nice to see Erin not necessarily needing a man in her life. In a 2021 Glamour interview, Bridget Moynahan explained, "She was introduced on the show as a single, newly divorced, single parent. And I felt like there's some strength and relatability in that for a lot of people." Still, a Jack Boyle return in some capacity wouldn't be completely out of left field. Even if he does come back, he probably won't be dressed as fancily as in the Persil commercial.