The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 11

When it comes to the family meals on "Blue Bloods," it's tough being an outsider. When Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) joins the weekly Reagan family tradition, they razz her at first, making sure she can handle the family's signature tough love. In Season 12, Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) makes his dinner scene debut, and the Reagans are quick to point out the ground rules.

The dinner table can be a challenging rite of passage, and for Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), his return to the Reagan household is downright hostile, albeit with some humor to cut the tension. His inclusion, however awkward it may be, is why "Happy Endings" is the best dinner scene of "Blue Bloods" Season 11.

As Erin's (Bridget Moynihan) ex-husband, Jack is used to a chilly reception from the rest of the Reagan family. His family dinner invite is no exception, with Frank (Tom Selleck) warning his ex-son-in-law to be on his best behavior. Jack arrives with a bottle of whiskey and a pecan pie in tow, but even that good gesture is quickly undermined. "I have a feeling we'll need some of that tonight," Pop (Len Cariou) says of the Scotch before taking a beat. "After you leave." As for the pie, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) doesn't beat around the bush: "I see you're still sucking up, Jack."