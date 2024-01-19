Emily In Paris Star Ashley Park Shares Health Update After Near-Death Experience

Actor Ashley Park, known for her roles in projects like "Emily in Paris" and "Beef," has revealed that she is recuperating from a near-death experience that began at the end of 2023. In an Instagram post, Park explained that she suffered a case of tonsillitis starting at the end of December, which subsequently resulted in critical septic shock — an adverse bodily reaction to an infection that results in dangerously lowered blood pressure and the reduced efficacy or even failure of organs like the heart. According to the actor, several of her internal organs were "infected and affected."

Critical septic shock is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening condition, but Park wrote in the post that her health has improved since the start of the illness. She went on to thank her "Emily in Paris" co-star (and apparent boyfriend) Paul Forman for staying by her side throughout her recovery, as well as the team of doctors and nurses who have assisted her throughout her hospitalization, and her parents for providing support. "I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery ... but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst," Park's caption reads.