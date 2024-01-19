Emily In Paris Star Ashley Park Shares Health Update After Near-Death Experience
Actor Ashley Park, known for her roles in projects like "Emily in Paris" and "Beef," has revealed that she is recuperating from a near-death experience that began at the end of 2023. In an Instagram post, Park explained that she suffered a case of tonsillitis starting at the end of December, which subsequently resulted in critical septic shock — an adverse bodily reaction to an infection that results in dangerously lowered blood pressure and the reduced efficacy or even failure of organs like the heart. According to the actor, several of her internal organs were "infected and affected."
Critical septic shock is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening condition, but Park wrote in the post that her health has improved since the start of the illness. She went on to thank her "Emily in Paris" co-star (and apparent boyfriend) Paul Forman for staying by her side throughout her recovery, as well as the team of doctors and nurses who have assisted her throughout her hospitalization, and her parents for providing support. "I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery ... but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst," Park's caption reads.
Park's peers are sending support to the actor
Ashley Park's Instagram post about her recent health condition sparked an outpouring of messages of love and support from her peers across the entertainment and fashion industry, including a number of her "Emily in Paris" co-stars. "I can hardly look at these without crying," Lily Collins wrote in the comments in response to Park's pictures. "I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for [Paul Forman] for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both."
Among those to comment positive messages on Park's post were Lucien Laviscount, Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung, Natasha Bedingfield, Glen Powell, Paris Hilton, Gemma Chan, Chloe Bennet, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Alexandra Daddario, and a sizable number of other major celebrity names. "Ugh, my heart. This makes me so emotional," Park's "Joy Ride" co-star Sherry Cola wrote. "I love you forever and [Paul] is an absolute angel. We know recovery isn't overnight and we're here for you each step of the way."
Many stars also expressed their appreciation for Forman's presence and his commitment to supporting Park throughout her recovery journey. "Thinking of you and so grateful for [Paul] – THE BEST!!!" Leonie Hanne commented. "Miss you both and sending all the best vibes and strength!"