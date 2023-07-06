Joy Ride Review: A Raunchy Delight

There have been a lot of gross-out comedies made about boys and men, but in "Joy Ride," female pleasure is centered — and it's given an Asian face. In this comedy, guys really are on the side, as are people who aren't Asian American. It's an important feature of the film, but that doesn't mean it isn't a movie for everyone. Despite the specificity of the main characters' dilemmas, there's something universal about their struggles, whether they're trying to impress their boss who tries way too hard to maintain "ally" status, or they're trying to be good girls despite massive tattoos in places that can't be named.

"Joy Ride" sets the scene with a flashback to when two of the four girls were children. Lolo (Chloe Pun) and her family have just moved to a very white neighborhood, and Lolo's parents are a little worried and defensive. So when a white couple asks them if they're Chinese, they're ready to give them an earful — until the white couple's daughter Audrey (Isla Rose Hall) pops out from behind them. It turns out she's Chinese and the parents want her to have a friend that looks like her.

Fast forward to the present day and Lolo (Sherry Cola) and Audrey (Ashley Park) are lifelong friends, despite the fact that Lolo is a starving artist and Audrey is an overachieving lawyer. Audrey is going to China to sign a deal with a Chinese entrepreneur (Ronny Chieng). Lolo is going with her to translate because, despite what her boss thinks, Audrey barely speaks a word of Chinese. Joining them for the ride is Audrey's best friend from college, Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and Lolo's cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

The quartet end up on a wild goose chase for Audrey's birth mother. At first this is because the entrepreneur says he needs to meet Audrey's parents in order to do business with her, but it becomes a personal quest that the other three are more than willing to support — even if they do end up in a host of compromising situations along the way. To say much more would ruin the movie, but in 95 minutes of screen time, these women have a lot of fun — and funny — scenarios thrown at them, and they make it through intact and maybe even a little better for it.