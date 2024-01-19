Donald Trump Allegedly Thinks Zoolander 2 Flopped For A Weird Reason

When Donald Trump claimed he didn't bully his way into "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," he also mentioned how he "helped make the movie a success." One would assume that Trump's discussion of the poor "Zoolander 2" box office numbers would involve him stating the film failed because he didn't have a role to follow up his cameo in the original installment. However, he provided a different reason to explain the sequel's lackluster performance.

"Hardball" host Chris Matthews appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2017, and he told a story about having Trump on his show to talk about women's rights and nuclear weapons. During a commercial break, Trump shared why he thought "Zoolander 2" didn't do well. According to Matthews' recounting: "'Zoolander' works. 'Zoolander 2' did not work. And he explained it to me. It had to do with the timing ... He said there is a certain moment when people thought really good-looking models were stupid, and that would be funny. But it stopped working again."

It's a somewhat insightful take on "Zoolander 2" flopping. However, Colbert was hung up on the fact that this is what Trump was thinking about in the middle of a conversation about taking away women's bodily autonomy.