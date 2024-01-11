The Real Reason Ben Stiller Will Never Cut Donald Trump's Zoolander Cameo

Long before he got into politics, Donald Trump has always expressed an interest in being in front of the camera. Before he began hosting "The Apprentice" in 2004, Trump had a number of cameos in projects like "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and "The Little Rascals." Indeed, it was only in 2021 that the former president rescinded his SAG-AFTRA membership (the union was set to begin expulsion proceedings in the wake of the January 6 insurrection).

Since Trump moved into the political arena, some TV and film lovers would rather watch reruns of "The Nanny" without looking upon his orange visage. Fans of "Zoolander" have been especially vocal in that capacity, requesting that Trump be scrubbed from the 2001 comedy. A number of celebrities chime in near the beginning of the movie to offer their thoughts on male model Derek Zoolander, including Trump, who says, "Look, without Derek Zoolander, male modeling wouldn't be what it is today."

"I've had people reach out to me and say, you should edit Donald Trump out of 'Zoolander,'" Ben Stiller said on an episode of The Daily Beast's podcast "The New Abnormal" (via Indiewire). "But at the end of the day, that was a time when that [existed] and that happened ...There were so many movies [back then] that had a silly cameo from Donald Trump. He represented a certain thing."