Whatever Happened To Pulp Pantry Chips After Shark Tank?

Pulp Pantry competed on Season 13, Episode 22 of "Shark Tank." The company's presented product was a snack chip made of vegetable fiber waste. To make this crunchy treat, founder Kaitlin Mogentale established working relationships with some of the biggest organic juice brands — since those companies typically pay a composting company to recycle their vegetable fiber waste. Instead, Pulp Pantry paid for the labor required to remove and transport that fiber, saving those juice companies money while acquiring a key ingredient at a low cost.

Mogentale came up with the idea for Pulp Pantry in college when she was an environmental studies major. With the encouragement of her professors, she took a class project and developed it into her snack business. Pulp Pantry produces four chip flavors: sea salt, salt and vinegar, jalapeño lime, and barbecue. Since they're made primarily of vegetable byproducts and plant flours, the chips adhere to vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free diets. There are also five grams of fiber contained in a single serving.

On "Shark Tank," Kevin O'Leary and guest Shark Emma Grede were impressed by how good her chips tasted. But then it came time to talk numbers ...