Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Whatever Happened To Pulp Pantry Chips After Shark Tank?

Pulp Pantry competed on Season 13, Episode 22 of "Shark Tank." The company's presented product was a snack chip made of vegetable fiber waste. To make this crunchy treat, founder Kaitlin Mogentale established working relationships with some of the biggest organic juice brands — since those companies typically pay a composting company to recycle their vegetable fiber waste. Instead, Pulp Pantry paid for the labor required to remove and transport that fiber, saving those juice companies money while acquiring a key ingredient at a low cost.

Mogentale came up with the idea for Pulp Pantry in college when she was an environmental studies major. With the encouragement of her professors, she took a class project and developed it into her snack business. Pulp Pantry produces four chip flavors: sea salt, salt and vinegar, jalapeño lime, and barbecue. Since they're made primarily of vegetable byproducts and plant flours, the chips adhere to vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free diets. There are also five grams of fiber contained in a single serving.

On "Shark Tank," Kevin O'Leary and guest Shark Emma Grede were impressed by how good her chips tasted. But then it came time to talk numbers ...