Whatever Happened To MUSH After Shark Tank?

Oats — those flakey things many of us have been told we should eat more of, but can't seem to stomach when the spoon comes to shove. And for those able to enjoy the healthy treat in the form of sweet oatmeal, they may be unwittingly taking in unhealthy amounts of sugar. So, how do you make oatmeal more appetizing and more nutritious? Call it MUSH.

Of course, the product, in question, had a bit more going for it, though its beginnings were basically that simple. While working a mentally demanding job at Goldman Sachs, recent college grad Ashley Thompson began bringing in a sort of proto-MUSH to help fuel her body and mind throughout the day. She first began using this ingenious (and apparently delicious) oatmeal recipe when she was a child.

Thompson soon caught the attention of fellow Goldman Sachs trader Kat Thomas, who saw the potential to turn the simple dish into a profitable business. Together, they founded the company MUSH, and would enter the "Shark Tank" in 2018 to see if the celebrity investors wanted to take a bite.