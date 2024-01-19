Why Origin's Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Calls Her Character A 'Literary Indiana Jones' - Exclusive

What was Ava's pitch to you on this and, conversely, what was your pitch to her to play Isabel?

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: Ava didn't have to pitch anything to me. I had to do a little pitching myself ... I knew that she was adapting the book. I knew Ms. Wilkerson by reputation. I was reading [Wilkerson's first book] "The Warmth of Other Suns." Actually had been reading "Warmth of Other Suns" and never finished but was reading it actively. And then, last fall, I heard that [DuVernay] was in the process of casting. I said, "Well, okay." I remember how I felt when I found out she was going to adapt the book. I said, "I would love to be a part of something like that. That's going to be huge. I would love to be a part of that, but that'll never happen in my life. Things like that don't happen to me."

When I found out that she was casting it, my agent told me about it and I looked at a picture of Ms. Wilkerson and I said, "I can make myself look like her. I can make myself look like her." I showed it to my sister, my sister agreed, and then we went about trying to recreate this famous photo, a photo of Ms. Wilkerson. We did that. We did all the things and sent it to Aisha Coley, who was the casting director. We put it side by side, Ms. Wilkerson and me side by side, and then Aisha Coley sent a picture to Ava, and then Ava and I started talking. I wasn't cast yet, but we started talking.

You didn't have contact with Ms. Wilkerson yourself.

No.

Is that a choice on your part or was that something that also lined up with what you knew about her and her preferences?

By the time I became a part of the film, Ava and she had developed this working practice where she just essentially said, "It's yours. You do with it what you will." I respected that. I didn't want to invade her space. I tried to respect her privacy, so I didn't talk to her.

Is that something that you maybe prefer so that you can create your own character and not necessarily feel like you have to be a certain way?

Yeah. I haven't done that a whole lot, with the exception of playing Yusef Salaam's mother in "When They See Us," and Oracene Price, Venus and Serena Williams' mother [in "King Richard"]. I talked to her maybe a little bit but not a whole lot. I listened to recordings of her. That was where my research came from.

I haven't had the experience of extensive discussions with someone that I'm playing. I haven't had that. I've had to pull from these other research sources, other sources, and I don't mind that. I'm okay with that. I see them as fiction. I'm playing a fiction. I'm not a documentarian. I am playing a character. When I get my hands on it, they are a character. I'm not trying to mimic someone. I'm not trying to recreate something. I am playing a character in a fictionalized portrayal and I lean into that.