Night Court Season 2 Confirms What Happened To Roz After The Original Series

Roz returns to "Night Court" after fearing that her new fiancée may have been unfaithful to her. Naturally, because this is a sitcom, the way she chooses to address the situation is by enlisting Dan as part of an elaborate plan to help her investigate her partner. Unfortunately, the plan eventually falls apart, seeing the duo pleading their case before Abby (Melissa Rauch) as a result.

Sadly, however, few actors from the original "Night Court" were able to return for the reboot, as several have passed away in the interim between the two iterations of the series. For his part, Richard Moll was not interested in returning to the role of Nostradamus "Bull" Wilson even before he passed away. Meanwhile, other central cast members, like Harry Anderson, Markie Post, and Charles Robinson, have also died in the three decades between the original series and its revival.

Though Marsha Warfield has appeared in only two episodes of the "Night Court" revival up to this point, with the return of her character to the series, there's always the possibility that viewers will be seeing more of her in the future. As for the actor herself, she told Looper in an exclusive interview that she'd be happy to return for more if she were asked.