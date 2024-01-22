Why Ted Connelly From True Detective: Night Country Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country" Episode 2

Ennis might be a small town in northernmost Alaska, but its law enforcement personnel has personality to spare. As the area descends into a long polar night and eight scientists disappear from a nearby research station, "True Detective: Night Country" focuses on the people tasked with solving the mystery. The series' main focus is on Ennis police chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and her uneasy history with Alaska State Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), and the show also devotes time to the uneasy father-son dynamic of officers Hank (John Hawkes) and Peter Prior (Finn Bennett).

Episode 2 adds another police element to the mix when Captain Ted Connelly makes his presence known. Concerned by the case and intending to take it out of the hands of the locals, Connelly initially seems like your average disgruntled superior archetype. However, the banter between him and Danvers soon reveals a complicated tug-of-war between the pair's professional animosity and personal desires.

Before Connelly turns up, Danvers has established herself as an unyielding force of nature, so seeing the two trade barbs and give in to their impulses shows a completely new side to her. Veteran actor Christopher Eccleston shines as Foster's scene partner, which may prompt viewers to wonder where else they've seen the actor ply his trade. Here's a quick look at some of Eccleston's best-known work.