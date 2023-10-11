Many MCU Fans Still Think This Thor Villain Is Marvel's 'Most Wasted' Bad Guy

Throughout Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Marvel Cinematic Universe run, he has faced off with some of his comic counterpart's biggest villains. From the Destroyer to Gorr (Christian Bale), the God of Thunder has bravely faced them with lightning in his eyes and one of his trusty Asgardian weapons in hand. Unfortunately for moviegoers, some of these battles didn't live up to their full potential. There are a few Thor antagonists who pale in comparison to their print versions, with many of the belief that Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) is the most disappointing.

Malekith, the leader of the Dark Elves and the main bad guy in "Thor: The Dark World," comes up several times in a Reddit thread by u/calltheavengers5 regarding the worst MCU villains. Words like "boring" and "uninspiring" come up in comments about the character, with several claiming that he was absolutely wasted in the live-action realm and deserved more screen time. One fan wrote: "Maliketh is the most forgettable imo." U/Dvaderstarlord2 flat out stated: "Malekith is definitely the worst."

While other names like Flag Smasher (Erin Kellyman) and Whiplash (Mickey Rourke) are also brought up in the thread, it seemed Malekith got the greatest spotlight. Others noted that he didn't even come close to evoking his Marvel Comics equivalent, being bogged down by cliché dialogue and a lack of proper motivation. "Christopher Eccleston was so wasted behind all of that makeup/uninspiring writing," one Redditor wrote. As it turns out, those who are disappointed in the MCU's take on Malekith feel just as negatively about the character as Eccleston himself.