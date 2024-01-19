Inside Kevin Harrington's Life After His Shark Tank Exit
Fans of "Shark Tank" may remember Kevin Harrington from the early seasons of the hit ABC reality series. Harrington was among the original panel of celebrity investors to feature on the show alongside Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and the highly opinionated Kevin O'Leary. He left the show following the conclusion of Season 2 in 2011.
While it has been rumored that Harrington's removal was a decision made by the show's producers who chose to replace him with Mark Cuban, no official word has come from Harrington himself concerning his exit. Nevertheless, he looks back at his time on the show with fondness, telling All Business, "It's been a phenomenal experience. I've learned even more about brokering deals in the heat of the moment with other sharks. You think you know what you're doing, but there's always more to learn. So, it's been informative and fun."
Harrington continues to benefit from the lessons he learned on "Shark Tank," as the businessman remains an active investor. His official website contains a section where visitors can find out more about his investment opportunities. According to this source, Harrington has unveiled more than 500 products and produced over $5 billion in total revenue.
Additionally, he has several educational outlets to teach entrepreneurs the ins and outs of the business world. Among his newest ventures is the interview series "American Entrepreneur," where Harrington sits down with successful businesspeople to discuss their stories and latest trends. He has also authored numerous books such as "Act Now!" and "Mentor to Millions: Secrets of Success in Business, Relationships, and Beyond."
Both Shark Tank Kevins were sued in 2021
When Kevin Harrington left "Shark Tank" in 2011, he wasn't expected to ever return to the show. Little did he know that his connection to the show would come back to affect his life — but not in a good way.
In September 2021, 20 different entrepreneurs filed a lawsuit against both Harrington and fellow "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary, claiming they had been scammed, per USA Today. The plaintiffs stated that they were contacted by the companies InventureX and Ideazon, which claimed to work with and be endorsed by both celebrity investors. The entrepreneurs were allegedly promised help in funding their businesses, but this failed to go anywhere, causing the plaintiffs to state that they were manipulated through the use of "fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show 'Shark Tank' itself."
Harrington was alleged to be involved with InventureX as one of its partners. According to the plaintiff's lawyer, Tre Lovell, Harrington could be seen promoting the company in a video and other marketing materials. Harrington's attorneys denied any further involvement with him and the company, telling Fox Business, "This should be a dispute between the Plaintiffs and InventureX. Kevin simply did a video for this Company. Kevin has never owned any piece of the Company nor served any executive role within the Company. Kevin is disturbed by the accusations and has been taken advantage of as a businessman. Kevin intends to pursue each and every person accountable and will defend the allegations contained in this complaint vigorously."