Inside Kevin Harrington's Life After His Shark Tank Exit

Fans of "Shark Tank" may remember Kevin Harrington from the early seasons of the hit ABC reality series. Harrington was among the original panel of celebrity investors to feature on the show alongside Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and the highly opinionated Kevin O'Leary. He left the show following the conclusion of Season 2 in 2011.

While it has been rumored that Harrington's removal was a decision made by the show's producers who chose to replace him with Mark Cuban, no official word has come from Harrington himself concerning his exit. Nevertheless, he looks back at his time on the show with fondness, telling All Business, "It's been a phenomenal experience. I've learned even more about brokering deals in the heat of the moment with other sharks. You think you know what you're doing, but there's always more to learn. So, it's been informative and fun."

Harrington continues to benefit from the lessons he learned on "Shark Tank," as the businessman remains an active investor. His official website contains a section where visitors can find out more about his investment opportunities. According to this source, Harrington has unveiled more than 500 products and produced over $5 billion in total revenue.

Additionally, he has several educational outlets to teach entrepreneurs the ins and outs of the business world. Among his newest ventures is the interview series "American Entrepreneur," where Harrington sits down with successful businesspeople to discuss their stories and latest trends. He has also authored numerous books such as "Act Now!" and "Mentor to Millions: Secrets of Success in Business, Relationships, and Beyond."