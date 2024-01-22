Kelsey Grammer's Beast Return Has Marvel Fans Divided Over One Thing

"The Marvels" goes out on two high notes: its ending sets up the formation of a long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe team in the Young Avengers, while the "Marvels" mid-credits scene catches up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in an alternate universe and features a surprise appearance from Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, aka Beast. This marks the first time that Grammer has portrayed the iconic X-Men character since his cameo in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Despite that fact, Beast's appearance in "The Marvels" has sparked a surprising debate between the comic book fans who support Marvel's decision to bring a CGI version of the character to life and those who would have preferred if the studio had relied on the same practical effects that were used in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "X-Men: The Last Stand." @NicholasJLevi, for instance, voiced their opinion on the matter, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "To me also, making Beast CGI is like.... Doing the Wolf Man CGI. Like it's a character that works best with makeup [and] practical [effects]."

Meanwhile, @McDermottNY similarly wrote, "After rewatching ['Days of Future Past'], I can confidently say that I prefer Beast done with practical effects [as] opposed to a fully CGI character," while @blurayangel conversely posted, "The CGI for BEAST is GREAT!" Elsewhere, @captaincupkicks admitted, "[I'll] never understand why people hate this design for Beast, he looks incredible [in 'The Marvels'] and the CGI is flawless."