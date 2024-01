Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Kelsey Grammer's Beast Return Has Marvel Fans Divided Over One Thing

"The Marvels" goes out on two high notes: its ending sets up the formation of a long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe team in the Young Avengers, while the "Marvels" mid-credits scene catches up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in an alternate universe and features a surprise appearance from Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, aka Beast. This marks the first time that Grammer has portrayed the iconic X-Men character since his cameo in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Despite that fact, Beast's appearance in "The Marvels" has sparked a surprising debate between the comic book fans who support Marvel's decision to bring a CGI version of the character to life and those who would have preferred if the studio had relied on the same practical effects that were used in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "X-Men: The Last Stand." @NicholasJLevi, for instance, voiced their opinion on the matter, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "To me also, making Beast CGI is like.... Doing the Wolf Man CGI. Like it's a character that works best with makeup [and] practical [effects]."

Meanwhile, @McDermottNY similarly wrote, "After rewatching ['Days of Future Past'], I can confidently say that I prefer Beast done with practical effects [as] opposed to a fully CGI character," while @blurayangel conversely posted, "The CGI for BEAST is GREAT!" Elsewhere, @captaincupkicks admitted, "[I'll] never understand why people hate this design for Beast, he looks incredible [in 'The Marvels'] and the CGI is flawless."