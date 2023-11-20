The Marvels Mid-Credits Scene Explained - Where Are They?

"The Marvels" takes viewers on a fun, intergalactic journey, with the mid-credits scene setting up more multiversal shenanigans the Marvel Cinematic Universe is leaning on more heavily. After closing the rift between dimensions, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) finds herself in a new reality. She regains consciousness next to a variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who's now known as BInary in this world. And there's a version of Beast (Kelsey Grammer) from the X-Men, too. It raises the question of which reality Monica ended up in.

Pinpointing the exact world is near impossible at this point without further clarification from Marvel, so it's easier to say what universes Monica isn't in. She can't be in the alternate world containing the Illuminati from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (which would be Earth-838) because that world's Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is dead. And Beast mentions how Charles wants an update on Monica. It's also unlikely she's in the Fox universe because Beast looks drastically different than he did in "X-Men: The Last Stand."

There's also the animated world depicted in "X-Men: The Animated Series," which will see a revival with "X-Men '97." That world is animated, and Monica is still in live-action. It also isn't the Marvel Comics universe, typically designated as Earth-616. Therefore, Monica is likely in a whole new world. The question is if she'll ever make it back to the main MCU continuity.