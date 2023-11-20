The Marvels Mid-Credits Scene Explained - Where Are They?
"The Marvels" takes viewers on a fun, intergalactic journey, with the mid-credits scene setting up more multiversal shenanigans the Marvel Cinematic Universe is leaning on more heavily. After closing the rift between dimensions, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) finds herself in a new reality. She regains consciousness next to a variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who's now known as BInary in this world. And there's a version of Beast (Kelsey Grammer) from the X-Men, too. It raises the question of which reality Monica ended up in.
Pinpointing the exact world is near impossible at this point without further clarification from Marvel, so it's easier to say what universes Monica isn't in. She can't be in the alternate world containing the Illuminati from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (which would be Earth-838) because that world's Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) is dead. And Beast mentions how Charles wants an update on Monica. It's also unlikely she's in the Fox universe because Beast looks drastically different than he did in "X-Men: The Last Stand."
There's also the animated world depicted in "X-Men: The Animated Series," which will see a revival with "X-Men '97." That world is animated, and Monica is still in live-action. It also isn't the Marvel Comics universe, typically designated as Earth-616. Therefore, Monica is likely in a whole new world. The question is if she'll ever make it back to the main MCU continuity.
Could The Marvels mid-credits scene tie into Deadpool 3?
It's always possible Monica Rambeau wound up in the Fox X-Men universe. That franchise always played fast and loose with continuity, so it wouldn't be out of the question for Beast to look different. There's still the case of where Binary came from since she wasn't in any of the Fox "X-Men" movies, but that could also be hand-waved away. Monica may have arrived in a universe that's similar to the Fox-verse but wholly its own, allowing the MCU to play around with continuity and change things it sees fit. Either way, "The Marvels" mid-credits scene could factor directly into the upcoming "Deadpool 3."
"Deadpool 3," which sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) team up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), looks like it'll involve ample multiversal concepts while functioning as a sendoff of sorts to the Fox Marvel movies, including the "X-Men" films and "Elektra." The duo could travel to other dimensions or simply provide one last look at the film series that helped launch superhero movies into the cinematic stratosphere. That means they could wind up in the dimension Monica was in.
It would be nice if the Merc with a Mouth could give her a ride back to the main MCU continuity, but it would also totally be within Deadpool's character to leave her there or even agree to take her home but forget. However, it may be a bit anticlimactic if Monica got back to the MCU so quickly after leaving, so she may be there for a while. At the very least, maybe "Deadpool 3" can provide the universe number she ended up in.